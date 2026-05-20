Hyderabad man posed as CM Revanth Reddy’s PA to extort money, arrested

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly posed as the personal assistant of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and used photographs with ministers to extort money from people was arrested by Medchal Police on Tuesday, May 20.

The accused, Uppala Santosh Kumar, a native of Shivampet mandal who had been living in the Pet Basheerabad Police Station limits for about a decade, was produced before a court later in the day.

A man was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, for posing as the Personal Assistant of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and extorting money from people.



The accused was identified as Uppala Santosh Kumar, a resident of Shivampet mandal who was residing in Pet Basheerabad police limits… pic.twitter.com/Zw8grdY7Yk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2026

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Medchal Assistant Commissioner of Police told reporters that Kumar showed people pictures of himself with various ministers to lend credibility to his claim of being the Chief Minister’s PA, and used the false identity to extort money and coerce people into investing in his real estate business.

The arrest followed a complaint by a realtor, Ajit Kumar, who approached Medchal Police Station alleging that Santosh had demanded money and threatened him.