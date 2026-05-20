Hyderabad man posed as CM Revanth Reddy’s PA to extort money, arrested

Addressing the media, the Medchal Assistant Commissioner of Police said, "Kumar claimed to be the CM's PA and extorted money from people by showing pictures of himself with different ministers."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 4:17 pm IST|   Updated: 20th May 2026 4:52 pm IST
Medcal DCP addresses a press conference after arresting impersonator
Medcal DCP addresses a press conference after arresting impersonator

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly posed as the personal assistant of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and used photographs with ministers to extort money from people was arrested by Medchal Police on Tuesday, May 20.

The accused, Uppala Santosh Kumar, a native of Shivampet mandal who had been living in the Pet Basheerabad Police Station limits for about a decade, was produced before a court later in the day.

Medchal Assistant Commissioner of Police told reporters that Kumar showed people pictures of himself with various ministers to lend credibility to his claim of being the Chief Minister’s PA, and used the false identity to extort money and coerce people into investing in his real estate business.

Subhan Bakery

The arrest followed a complaint by a realtor, Ajit Kumar, who approached Medchal Police Station alleging that Santosh had demanded money and threatened him.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 4:17 pm IST|   Updated: 20th May 2026 4:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button