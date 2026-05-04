Three held for impersonating officials to obtain IPL tickets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by Uppal police on Sunday, May 3, for impersonating officials to obtain high-value tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

The three accused have been identified as Gattamaneni Ashok, 25, Kankanala Dinesh, 25 and Singamaneni Venumadhav, 26. All three hail from Andhra Pradesh.

The crime came to light while the police were on IPL Match bandobasth duty on Sunday. They received information that three individuals were selling tickets at high rates and nabbed them from a Mahindra Thar parked in the RGI stadium parking lot.

Upon searching them, police found five complementary tickets in their possession, each valued at Rs 22,000.

According to the police, the accused would download letterheads of VVIPs/VIPs, including judges, ministers, and governors, forge their signatures and submit these documents to Cricket Associations in Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to obtain high-value tickets.

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They would then sell these tickets at high prices.

Three more accused, all residents of Tamil Nadu, have been identified as players in the racket. They have been identified as Ashish, Senthil and Tansil.

A case has been registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation) 338 (forgery of valuable securities) 336 (3) (forgery intended for the purpose of cheating) and 340 (2) (dishonest use of a forged document) read with 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They were produced before a court on Monday, May 4.