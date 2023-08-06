Hyderabad: Man pushes girlfriend under water tanker, she dies

Hyderabad: A man allegedly pushed his girlfriend under a water tanker when the woman insisted on getting married. The incident occurred at Bachupally in the city on Sunday.

A cab driver Tirupathi, a resident of Kondapur and a native of Kamareddy district in Telangana was in close friendship with B Pramila, a saleswoman working at a private showroom and who is native of Kamareddy district. The husband of Pramila died two years ago.

For six months, Tirupathi and Pramila, who are from the same village and were moving closely. Both of them decided to get married. However, on Sunday, Tirupathi called Pramila to Bachupally to meet him.

“Pramila arrived at the designated place and met Tirupathi. She asked him about their marriage and Tirupathi said they will get married after two or three months. The victim told Tirupathi that he should marry her on Sunday itself,” said Suman Kumar, SHO Bachupally.

Both of them ended up quarreling on the road after which Tirupathi was leaving the place. “Pramila followed the man and again both of them stood on the road and started quarrelling. On noticing a water tanker coming, Tirupathi pushed the woman in front of it. The water tanker ran over the victim and she died on the spot,” the SHO added.

A case is registered against Tirupathi who escaped soon after.