Hyderabad: Man releases snake in GHMC office after no help arrives

Hyderabad: A man from Alwal released a snake in the GHMC ward office on Wednesday, July 26, to register his protest against the alleged failure of the officials in helping the residents of the locality during the crisis.

Sampath Kumar caught a snake that had made its way into the residential colony, and took it to the local ward office. He released it on an office table.

A frustrated #Hyderabad citizen took a snake to #GHMC office in Alwal.

Sampath Kumar raised a complaint with our ‘amazing’ GHMC after a snake entered his house due to the floods. He waited for 6hrs& then went to Alwal GHMC ward office with the snake to protest! #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/Pu1xSwpR6C — Revathi (@revathitweets) July 26, 2023

He argued with the staff that though residents were complaining about snakes and other creatures entering their houses, the civic body failed to address the issue.

He said he waited for at least six hours for the GHMC officials to come and take care of the reptile. However, when nobody showed up, he took the snake and released it in the GHMC office.

The incident also highlights that the GHMC does not have a dedicated snake-catchers team, and the work is entrusted an NGO.