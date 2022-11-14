Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for murdering wife over dowry

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry in 2014.

The accused was identified as Pidugu Sudhakar. who was married to the deceased Ramya in 2011. Initially, the couple lived a peaceful life. However, Sudhakar began harassing Ramya for more dowry and also harassed her by suspecting her fidelity.

On November 20, 2014, Sudhakar came home after work and picked up a fight with Ramya. In a fit of rage, the accused poured kerosene over the deceased and set her ablaze.

On hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed to her and extinguished the flames. In that attempt, the accused Sudhakar also sustained burn injuries to both hands. Ramya was shifted to an area hospital in Bhongir, where the medical officer advised them to move her to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. Ramya succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment, on November 24, 2014, at 7:30 am.

Based on the complaint by the deceased’s father, the Rachakonda police registered a case against Sudhakar and booked him for various offences under sections 498 A for harassment over dowry, 304 B for death due to negligence, 302 for mudder IPC. Sudhakar was also booked under Sec. 3, & 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The accused was arrested on December 12, 2014.