RPO Hyderabad issues advisory to passport, PCC applicants

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad has issued an advisory to passport applicants. The advisory includes the procedure that applicants must follow while submitting the application for a passport or police clearance certificate (PCC).

As per the advisory, the passport applicants have to click on the ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’ link to fill the form and generate the Application Reference Number (ARN). Then they have to click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ link in the ‘View saved/submitted applications’ screen to schedule an appointment.

ADVISORY TO PASSPORT/PCC APPLICANTS . pic.twitter.com/Q43qMQl8WT — RPO Hyderabad (@rpohyderabad) November 12, 2022

The advisory has also made it clear that payment of the required fee and scheduling an appointment is mandatory. The applicants have to bring a printout copy or soft copy of the online appointment receipt, it added.

Issuing the advisory on the documents, the RPO Hyderabad mentioned that self-attested photocopies of all the documents mentioned in the ARN sheet must be submitted for the passport at PSK.

The advisory is also issued for applicants who are applying for a passport under Tatkal and reissue of a passport.

Issuing advisory for police clearance certificate, the RPO mentioned that applicants must carry a valid original passport.

Apart from it, they have to carry a marriage certificate in case of a change in the spouse’s name. They must also submit address proof if there is any change in the address mentioned in the valid passport.

Regional passport office set up counter to advance application slot

In case of urgency, applicants can visit a special counter at Regional Passport Office (RPO), Secunderabad to advance their application slot. The counter will be available on Mondays and Thursdays.

After verifying the details, slots will be advanced based on urgency and availability.