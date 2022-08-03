Is Aadhaar mandatory for passport renewal at PSK?

Hyderabad: There is a common myth that Aadhaar is mandatory for passport renewal at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) located in Hyderabad and various other Indian districts.

Although Aadhaar has become mandatory for many services, it is still an optional document when it comes to the renewal of a passport at PSK.

Aadhaar can be used either as proof of date of birth or address. However, it is not the only document that can be used as proof.

Passport applicants have to submit any one of the following acceptable documents as proof of date of birth.

Birth Certificate Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar Voter id card PAN card Driving license etc.

List of documents acceptable as proof of address

Passport applicants have to submit any one of the following acceptable documents as proof of address.

Electricity bill Water bill Aadhaar card Rent agreement Income Tax Assessment order Voter id card Gas connection proof Passbook of running account etc.

Is it Mandatory to reapply for passport after child turns 18?

Is it mandatory to reapply for a passport after the child turns 18? This is another common question that most parents have.

Yes, it is a must. Everyone who turns 18 has to reapply for a passport. However, if the passport was applied when the child was aged between 15 & 18 years and obtained full validity passport, it will remain valid for 10 years.

Benefits of using Digi locker while applying for passport

The Digi locker can help applicants while applying for passports. If the certificates are uploaded in the Digi locker while applying for the passport, applicants need not have to carry original documents to PSK on the day of the appointment.

Apart from it, the process of passport process will become simpler if Digi locker is used while applying for the passport. However, it is not mandatory.

How to apply for passport?

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here). New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal. Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’. Applicants can fill the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it. After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports. Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs. At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages. Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.

PSKs in Hyderabad

There are three PSKs in Hyderabad. They are