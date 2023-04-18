Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for raping teenage daughter

Hyderabad: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court of Sangareddy sentenced a 45-year-old to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping his minor daughter in their residence in Ameenpur town of Hyderabad.

Judge SC Sudharshan also fined Rs. 2,000 on the accused.

According to Ameenpur police inspector U Srinivas Reddy the accused raped his 14-year-old daughter on August 24, 2021, when he found the victim alone at home and took advantage of the situation.

The following day, the victim revealed the incident to her mother who registered a police complaint.