Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for raping teenage daughter

The accused who raped his 14-year-old daughter was also fined Rs. 2,000 by the POCSO court.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th April 2023 1:29 pm IST
POCSO Act
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court of Sangareddy sentenced a 45-year-old to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping his minor daughter in their residence in Ameenpur town of Hyderabad.

Judge SC Sudharshan also fined Rs. 2,000 on the accused.

Also Read
Man arrested for murdering 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad

According to Ameenpur police inspector U Srinivas Reddy the accused raped his 14-year-old daughter on August 24, 2021, when he found the victim alone at home and took advantage of the situation.

MS Education Academy

The following day, the victim revealed the incident to her mother who registered a police complaint.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th April 2023 1:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button