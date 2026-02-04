Hyderabad man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting 12-yr-old daughter

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 3, sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, the courts in the city convicted four other men in separate cases of sexual offenses against minor girls following investigations by the Women Safety Wing of the Hyderabad police.

The convictions were delivered by Sessions Courts and Fast Track Special Courts in cases registered at Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Bhavani Nagar and SR Nagar police stations.

Neighbour sexually assaulted girl in Hyderabad

In another case, a neighbour who assaulted a nine-year-old girl was awarded 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Another accused received a 20-year sentence for luring and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old child.

Two other cases involving sexual assault and an attempt to rape minor girls aged four and eight resulted in five years of rigorous imprisonment each.

Fines imposed

The courts also imposed fines and ordered victim compensation ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh under victim compensation schemes.

Police said all the victims were aged between four and 12 years and were assaulted by persons known to them.

After the victims disclosed the incidents to their mothers or guardians, complaints were registered, and the cases were referred to the Bharosa Centre.

Officials said child-friendly procedures were followed during the investigation and trial. The centre provided psychological counselling, legal assistance, medical support, and continued follow-up to the victims and their families.