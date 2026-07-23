Hyderabad man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder

During a quarrel, Santosh had assaulted his wife, Saritha, with a pair of scissors before strangulating her with a dupatta on July 15, 2022.

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Hyderabad man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife's murder

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and given a Rs 2,000 fine on Thursday, July 23, for murdering his wife in Kulsumpura in 2022.

The accused, Menda Santosh, is a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Jiyaguda, and works at a tiffin centre. During a quarrel, Santosh had assaulted his wife, Saritha, with a pair of scissors before strangulating her with a dupatta on July 15, 2022.

A case was registered at Kulsumpura Police Station based on a complaint from the victim’s sister. After an investigation, the accused was convicted by a sessions court in Nampally on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery

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