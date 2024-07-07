Hyderabad: Man shares Aadhaar details with fraudsters, loses Rs 12 lakh

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old fell into the cyber crime trap and lost Rs 12 lakhs to fraudsters after he shared his Aadhaar card details with them.

According to reports, the victim received a call from a person impersonating an executive agent of FedEx. The victim was told that his Aadhaar card was used to courier diabetic pills and 50 gms of MDMA from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia.

The victim received another call, this time the scammer pretended to be from the Mumbai Cyber crime branch and threatened the latter. In a purported video call via Skype, the impersonator coerced the victim to transfer Rs 12 lakhs in order to ‘verify his Aadhaar details’.

A case has been registered with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime cell and further investigations are on.