Hyderabad: Man shares Aadhaar details with fraudsters, loses Rs 12 lakh

The victim received a call from a person impersonating an executive agent of FedEx and was told his Aadhaar card was used to courier diabetic pills and 50 gms of MDMA from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th July 2024 3:54 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old fell into the cyber crime trap and lost Rs 12 lakhs to fraudsters after he shared his Aadhaar card details with them.

According to reports, the victim received a call from a person impersonating an executive agent of FedEx. The victim was told that his Aadhaar card was used to courier diabetic pills and 50 gms of MDMA from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia.

The victim received another call, this time the scammer pretended to be from the Mumbai Cyber crime branch and threatened the latter. In a purported video call via Skype, the impersonator coerced the victim to transfer Rs 12 lakhs in order to ‘verify his Aadhaar details’.

A case has been registered with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime cell and further investigations are on.

