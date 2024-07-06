Hyderabad police arrest e-cigarette supplier, seize property worth Rs 8L

Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday, July 6, arrested a person for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and vapes to minor students in Kalapathar. E-cigarettes and vapes worth Rs 8 lakh were seized from his possession at his residence in Khaja Nagar, police said.

The accused, Mohammed Jaffer, 25, works as a rider in Rapido. He came into contact with the supplier of e-cigarettes, Ahmed, and discovered that it was a lucrative business.

Police said he used to lure needy customers and students by sending different brands of e-cigarettes list on their WhatsApp numbers. After receiving the confirmation from customers he would deliver the same at their chosen places and receive money via Paytm or PhonePe.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) received the information on its official toll-free no. 8712671111 following which a raid was conducted at Jaffer’s place.

The police came across the names of 30 students from Jaffer’s phone and identified some students from various schools.

The apprehended accused persons along with seized property were handed over to Kalapathar Police Station and registered a case in Cr. No.121/2024 U/s Sec-7 r/w 4 of Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019 and section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.