Hyderabad: Man stabbed by juvenile over a lent knife

Hyderabad: An altercation over a knife lent for dancing during ‘walima ceremony’ led to a stabbing incident at Chandrayangutta police station limits in the old city of Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The injured person Mohd Zahed, 19, is a tiles worker from Ghouse Nagar Chandrayangutta. On Wednesday night around 1 am, a juvenile, Rahman and Nazeer went to the residence of Mohd Zahed to ask for a knife given to him for Nazeer for dancing in a walima function held recently.

“There was an altercation between Zahed and Nazir due to which the juvenile intervened, it led to increase in the tension. In a fit of rage the juvenile took out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Zahed in his stomach. The victim received a stab injury in the stomach,” said Chandrayangutta sub inspector Pochaiah.