Video: Beware of 5G scammers, warns Telangana Police

Hyderabad: With Airtel and Jio launching 5G services, scammers are capitalising on the chance. Telangana State Police has posted an awareness film on social media platforms in a bid to raise public knowledge of the fraud.

The video demonstrates how one might be duped into providing OTPs with hackers under the guise of enabling 5G services on one’s SIM card.

Sharing the video, the Telangana State Police’s twitter handle said, “Beware of 5G Upgradation sim scam. Don’t fall prey to cyber fraudsters who can dupe you on the pretext of upgrading your sims.”

According to Money Purse’s video, cyber fraudsters will contact you through phone or text message to notify you that you are qualified for free 5G service. They will then request an OTP from you in order to activate the services.

When a person enters their OTP, the scammers hijack their phones and take all of their personal information. They can also gain access to banking applications and take all of the money from the accounts.