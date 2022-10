Shadan College of Engineering and Technology invites candidates for spot admission

Hyderabad: Shadan College of Engineering and Technology located at Peerancheru has invited candidates for admission into B.Tech II-Year (lateral entry) into CSE, ECE, EEE, INF, AI&DS, and AI&ML courses.

Candidates are also invited for spot admission into CSE, ECE, EEE, INF, and AI&DS at Shadan Women’s College of Engineering and Technology located at Kharitabad, Hyderabad.

Seats are also available in courses CSE, ECE, EEE, and AI&DS at Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering and Technology, Aziznagar(V), RR District.

Interested candidates can approach Shadan Educational Complex, Khairtabad, Hyderabad.

They can also dial 040-66669913 or 66669914.