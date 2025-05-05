Hyderabad man stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A construction worker was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law at First Lancer under Banjara Hills police station limits on Sunday night when he intervened in a quarrel between his brothers-in-law.

According to police, the deceased Ilyas worked as a centring worker. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

On Sunday, a quarrel broke out between the accused Sattar and his brother. Upon learning about the dispute, Ilyas went to Sattar and tried to mediate when Sattar and another person attacked Ilyas, stabbing him and causing his death.

Police received information and reached the Syednagar area of First Lancer, then transported the body for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered regarding the incident.

