Hyderabad: Man stabbed with beer bottle during scuffle with friends

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed with a beer bottle by two of his friends at Attapur on Saturday, March 30, police said.

Police reports indicate that three friends Syed Mustafa, Aman, and Afan, engaged in a physical altercation fueled by alcohol consumption. Meanwhile, the victim, Syed Mustafa, was struck on the head by a beer bottle. The accused, Aman and Afan, later stabbed him and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention. A case has been under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder). Police are on the lookout for the accused.