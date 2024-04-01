Hyderabad: Man stabbed with beer bottle during scuffle with friends

The victim, Syed Mustafa, was struck on the head by a beer bottle. The accused, Aman and Afan, later stabbed him and fled the scene

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2024 6:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man was stabbed with a beer bottle by two of his friends at Attapur on Saturday, March 30, police said. 

Police reports indicate that three friends Syed Mustafa, Aman, and Afan, engaged in a physical altercation fueled by alcohol consumption. Meanwhile, the victim, Syed Mustafa, was struck on the head by a beer bottle. The accused, Aman and Afan, later stabbed him and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention. A case has been under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder). Police are on the lookout for the accused.

