Hyderabad man stabs photographer’s throat at India Gate

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old photographer, Nepal Singh, was stabbed in the throat by a man from Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 5 near India Gate, New Delhi. The incident occurred after Singh allegedly refused to help the man find directions to the railway station.

Singh requested the man named Yohan to get assistance from another person because he didn’t know the way. Furious by his reply, Yohan threatened him before leaving.

Moments later, while Singh was relieving himself, Yohan approached him from behind and attempted to strangle him. Subsequently, Yohan brandished a vegetable knife and stabbed Singh in the neck and fingers.

Singh was able to sound an alarm alerting the residents nearby who took Yohan into custody and turned him over to the police. Singh received treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Yohan was taken into custody by the police and charged under Section 307 (attempted to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later, police found out that Yohan had a criminal history in Hyderabad. He was recently released from jail a month ago.