Hyderabad: Man steals public toilet, sells it for Rs 45K

Hyderabad: A public portable toilet was stolen by a 36-year-old auto trolley driver. The Malkajgiri police, on Monday, arrested M Jogaiah, a resident of Domalguda and a native of Medak district.

Jogaiah stole the public property along with his other two associates – a GHMC worker at Buddha Bhavan Arun Kumar and Bikshapathi of Jain Construction in Anandbagh in Malkajgiri – who are currently absconding.

According to police, Jogaiah sold the public toilet to a scrap vendor at Musheerabad for Rs 45,000.

“He kept the money for his personal expenses. Following a complaint from GHMC deputy commissioner G Raju last week, a case was booked and with the help of surveillance cameras, Jogaiah was identified and arrested. The cash has been recovered and the auto trolley was seized,” said a police official.

The police are on the lookout for the other two.