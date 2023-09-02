Hyderabad: Man threatens restaurant workers with a toy pistol, arrested

Hyderabad: The Shahalibanda police arrested a man for allegedly threatening workers at a restaurant by showing a toy pistol and demanding disposal cups.

Saud Bin Abu Baker Jabri, 23, a resident of Syed Ali Chabutra, had gone to Shah Ghouse Hotel at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1, and took a tea for parcel.

“Without the knowledge of hotel management, he took disposable tea cups. When the hotel staff questioned him about his act, Jabri threatened them by taking out a gun from his pocket and kept it on the hotel counter table and demanded the cups be given free of cost to him,” said A Sudhakar, ACP Falaknuma.

The hotel workers tried to catch him. But Jabri managed to escape from the place. A case under Section 386 (extortion) of IPC and Section 28 of the Indian Arms Act was booked at Shahalibanda police station against Jabri and he was apprehended. The toy pistol was seized from him.

On Saturday, he was produced before the court. The court sent him to judicial remand.