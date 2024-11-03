Hyderabad man throws dog off building after son bitten, held

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred in Shahinayatganj, Hyderabad, where a man, driven by anger after his son was bitten by a dog, threw the animal off a two-story building, resulting in its death.

This brutal act has stirred outrage among local residents.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday, November 2, in the Devenagar area near the Uppalamma temple.

Diwali firecrackers distress dog

The accused, identified as Satyanarayana aged 40, was reportedly celebrating Diwali with his son when they set off firecrackers. One of these firecrackers frightened a nearby dog, causing it to flee in distress. After some time, the dog returned and bit Satyanarayana’s son.

In a fit of rage, Satyanarayana retaliated against the dog with an iron rod, severely injuring it. He then escalated his aggression by carrying the dog to the roof of a two-story building and throwing it off, leading to its immediate death.

When locals attempted to intervene and stop him, Satyanarayana attacked them with the same rod.

The Shahinayatganj police have since registered a case and are conducting an investigation into this heinous act.