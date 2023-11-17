Hyderabad: Man to spend 25 years in jail for raping daughter

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man from Chandrayangutta was handed a 25-year jail term by a local court for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter.

A fine of Rs 5000 was also imposed on the accused while the victim was awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh by the court.

It happened in December 2022 when the victim’s mother was away for work. After she returned in the evening, the victim informed her of the sexual assault.

Subsequently, the victim’s mother approached the Chandrayangutta police station and registered a complaint. A case was filed and the accused was arrested.

After a thorough investigation by the Chandrayangutta police, the accused was presented in the court and sentenced him a 25-year-long jail term.