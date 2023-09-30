Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: The Special Sessions Judge for POCSO Court at Nampally, T Anitha on Friday convicted Chinthala Manikya Rao in the rape case of a minor girl to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 20 years and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

The 15-year-old victim resided with her paternal grandmother and visited her father’s house during holidays.

The accused resided as a tenant In the adjacent house.

The accused had been abusing the victim since she was in her 4th standard and videographed her while she was bathing.

He later began to repeatedly threaten her that he would upload the videos on social media and warned her against revealing his assaults to anyone or he would kill her father and brother.

In April 2018, when the victim developed gynaecological complications, upon concerns raised by her grandmother, she revealed that the accused had been sexually abusing her for the last four years.

Then her grandmother complained to the Chilkalguda Police upon which a case for rape was registered and alongside sections of the POCSO Act. The victim was then shifted to a Bharosa Centre where her statement was recorded.

The Bharosa Centre facilitated the victim’s family in counselling, medical support, legal support, financial support, and submission of documents for compensation, apart from home visits by the staff.

The accused was later chargesheeted.

The concerted efforts by the Investigating Officers K. Venkat Reddy SI, Chilkalguda PS and P. Venkata Ramana, ACP, Gopalapuram Division, Secunderabad, Pratap Reddy, Public Prosecutor, Kalpana, Legal Support Officer, Bharosa, contributed immensely during the course of the trial which ended in the 20-year conviction.