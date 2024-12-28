Hyderabad man tops CA exam, ties with AP candidate

The results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) final exams, conducted in November 2024 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), were announced on Friday. Among those who appeared for both groups, the overall success rate stood at 13.4 percent.

A unique achievement this year was the tie for the All-India Rank 1 position between Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal from Tirupati, both scoring an impressive 84.7 percent. Riya Shah from Ahmedabad secured the second rank, while Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata stood third.

The examinations were held across 433 centers nationwide, with 11,500 students successfully qualifying as Chartered Accountants. Among the 30,763 candidates who attempted both groups, 4,134 managed to clear them. Group 1 alone saw a pass percentage of 16.8 percent while for Group 2, the success rate was higher at 21.3 percent, reported TOI.

Also Read QQSUDA fund crunch, staff shortage stall key restoration projects in Hyderabad

ICAI president CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal praised the candidates, stating, “Clearing one of the toughest examinations in the country is a significant achievement. The CA prefix is not merely a professional milestone but a testament to hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.”

To the successful candidates, Agarwal added, “This accomplishment marks the beginning of a promising and transformative chapter in your lives. Continue striving for excellence while contributing to the progress and pride of the nation.”

He further highlighted the exceptional performance of students this year, with 31,946 candidates passing the final exams. This reflects a noticeable growth in participation and a rising interest in the CA profession among the youth.

The ICAI’s final examination remains one of the most challenging professional qualifications in India, and this year’s results underline the dedication of the aspirants and their commitment to achieving their goals.