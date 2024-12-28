QQSUDA fund crunch, staff shortage stall key restoration projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fund crunch at the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority has delayed several projects undertaken by the government agency in the city.

Important projects such as the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP), Laad Bazar Pedestrian Project, Pathergatti Pedestrian Project, restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi, restoration and development of Sardar Mahal, revamping Mir Alam Mandi and restoring Mir Alam Tank were handed over to the agency following request by the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen to revive the QQSUDA.

While the government allocated the works, it did not make certain the flow of funds to take up and complete the major projects in the Old City. Due to the delay in sanctioning and releasing funds, Sardar Mahal restoration work, Khursheed Jah Devdi restoration works and other big works are delayed.

Take for example, the present situation with the Sardar Mahal, the works started in 2022 and were expected to be completed in two years. Thanks to alleged apathy of authorities in clearing the pending bills of the contractors. The revival and restoration of the iconic Sardar Mahal near Charminar has come to a grinding halt in the last few months.

The state government had planned to revive the Sardar Mahal and add an art studio, a cultural center along with a small café to make it a tourist hub.

A senior official of the engineering wing of QQSUDA said the contractors have stopped the work due to non-payment of bills to the contractors. The officials are roping in the local public representatives to impress upon the government to release funds. Same is the case at the Khursheed Jah Devdi at Shahgunj Hussainialam. Works were halted some months ago by the contractors.

Executing and completion of works requires a huge budget and unless arranged the works will not taken ahead, officials maintained.

The next big issue for QQSUDA is the staff crunch. The agency does not have full time supervisory officers to monitor the works. There is a dearth of engineers, superintendents and other higher-ranking officials in the hierarchy. It is the assistant engineers and field inspectors who overlook work on the site. A majority of the officers working at QQSUDA are deputy engineers who are brought into QQSUDA on a deputation basis.