Hyderabad user goes bananas for mangoes with Rs 35,000 on Swiggy orders!

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are redefining their nawabi indulgence with quick commerce platforms, satisfying mango cravings in minutes as the city’s love for the king of fruits reaches new heights. While Ratnagiri is famous for its mangoes, Hyderabad is the one boasting the most dedicated mango lovers with one Instamart user breaking the records by ordering mangoes worth nearly Rs 35000 in May alone.

The most popular mango varieties in Hyderabad are Himayat aka Imam pasand, Rassal and the city’s preferred alternative to Alphonso, the Benishan. Having a larger size and heavier weight, the flesh is firm and smooth without any fibres. The Benishan or Banganapalle mangoes are a favourite to eat, as is the Rasaal which makes for a delicious bowl of aamras every morning of the mango season.

The smaller variety, the China Rasaalu, is popular among children for its juicy pulp. Other popular varieties are the Totapari which has a tart taste and firm flesh perfect for snacking and the Malika which is a hybrid of the Neelum and Dasheri.

The much-awaited season of the king of fruits in Telangana begins around the end of January and continues till the first week of July with the peak season being March and June when mangoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are brought to the city.

Although this year, the fan favourite has arrived earlier than usual with carts of Benishan making rounds on streets across Hyderabad.

Prices of mangoes vary depending on the variety but at the start of the season, the prices of Himayat can go up to 450 per kg while Benishan goes to Rs 150-200 and Rasaal ranges between Rs 200-250 per kg. The prices go down when the city gets more supply in April but festivals including the month of Ramzan can hike up the prices amid high demand.