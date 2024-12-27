Formula E scam: Telangana HC extends relief to KTR till Dec 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, December 27, granted relief from arrest to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) till December 31 in the case filed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding the alleged Formula E scam.

On December 21, KTR filed the quash petition after the ACB had filed a case against him charging him with criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 55 crore.

Submitting the counter-petition before the court, the ACB had sought cancellation of the interim bail of KTR, arguing that granting him bail at this juncture would hamper the investigation. The ACB has sought KTR’s custody to question him regarding the allegations.

The ACB has already recorded the statement of Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Dana Kishore, the complainant in the case.

On December 19, the ACB registered a case against KTR for alleged misuse of government funds in conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad last year when the BRS was in power.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is alleged that in the direction of the then industry minister, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority paid Rs 55 crore to a foreign company in violation of RBI guidelines.