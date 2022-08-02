Hyderabad: Man travelling in car stopped, robbed by 2

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly assaulted by two drunk persons at Toli Chowki and robbed of Rs 75000 who stopped him while he was travelling in a car. The incident took place two days ago on July 30.

The Panjagutta police under the Hyderabad police limits identified the victim as N. Prithvi Teja. He was travelling towards Toli Chowki at around 4:30 pm when the two persons stopped his car and robbed him. After they got into his vehicle, they assaulted Teja and consumed alcohol, said the police. Teja was then forced to transfer Rs 75,000 to their accounts said the police.

Later, one of the accused drove Teja’s car in an inebriated state after he was robbed. The man drove the car from Gachibowli to Mehdipatnam to Masab Tank under the SR Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad. A number of vehicles were damaged during this time. Scared of the consequences, the accused left the car and threatened Teja to accept that he was responsible for the car’s condition.

Teja then drove to the Panjagutta police station and filed a complaint regarding the robbery. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 395 of the IPC for dacoity and the investigation is underway.