Hyderabad: Man trying to save pedestrian killed in Hayatnagar accident

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old labourer, resident of Abdullapurmet, was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle in an attempt to save a pedestrian near Sangam Hotel at Hayatnagar on Tuesday, January 16.

According to the SHO of Hayatnagar Police, H Venkateswarlu, the victim, Shayamala Venkat Reddy, panicked while trying to save the life of a pedestrian and suddenly applied brakes. He then crashed into the road divider near Sangam Hotel, at Hayatnagar. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries, leading to his death.