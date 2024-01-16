Hyderabad: Man trying to save pedestrian killed in Hayatnagar accident

According to the SHO of Hayatnagar Police, H. Venkateswarlu, the victim, Shayamala Venkat Reddy, panicked while trying to save the life of a pedestrian and applied sudden brakes

Published: 16th January 2024 6:51 pm IST
Man trying to save pedestrian killed at Hayatnagar accident
Hyderabad: A 43-year-old labourer, resident of Abdullapurmet, was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle in an attempt to save a pedestrian near Sangam Hotel at Hayatnagar on Tuesday, January 16.

According to the SHO of Hayatnagar Police, H Venkateswarlu, the victim, Shayamala Venkat Reddy, panicked while trying to save the life of a pedestrian and suddenly applied brakes. He then crashed into the road divider near Sangam Hotel, at Hayatnagar. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries, leading to his death.

