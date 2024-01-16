Hyderabad: Man vandalises Prof Jayashankar’s statue, KTR demands action

Hyderabad: The video of a man destroying a statue of late Professor K Jayashankar’s statue surfaced online on Tuesday, January 16, leading to outrage from all quarters.

The incident reportedly occurred in Allwyn colony, Serilingampally. In the video, the man could be seen breaking the statue by throwing a stone at it.

The vandal continued the act even in the presence of a policeman at the site when the development was taking place.

Responding to the incident, BRS working president K T Rama Rao demanded stern action against the perpetrator.

“Demand @TelanganaDGP to take stern action on the perpetrator of this heinous act Strongly condemn the atrocious act of destruction of the statue of Prof. Jayashankar Garu who is widely regarded and respected in Telangana,” he said in a post on X.

Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar, popularly known as Professor Jayashankar, was an Indian academic and social activist and was a leading ideologue of the Telangana statehood movement.