Hyderabad: Man who threatened wife into prostitution held

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly forced his ex-wife into prostitution after threatening to kill her was arrested by the Pahadishareef police and was sent to remand.

The victim, aged around 25 years, fell in love with one Shahed*, a resident of Chandrayangutta, four years ago and got married. The couple is blessed with a one and half-year-old son.

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that the man “forced her to have sexual intercourse with his friends and threatened to kill her”. Due to fear, she participated in sexual intercourse. In March, because of the unbearable torture of her husband she took a divorce.

However, the man still continued the torture and harass her, asking her to sleep with his friends. The victim fed up with the torture of the man attempted to end her life on November 2.

“When the victim was not home, the man came on November 3 and took away the child,” read the FIR (First Information Report) issued by the Pahadishareef police.

On a complaint from the woman, the police booked a case under Sections 363, 323,506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Sections 4 and 5 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and arrested the man, who has now been remanded.

(* – Names of individuals in the story have been altered to protect their identity).