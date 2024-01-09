Hyderabad man who went to study in US slips into depression; family seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student, Shaik Shoeb Uman, who went to study in the US, slipped into depression and ended up in a hospital in Chicago. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Upon learning about this, the man’s family wrote a letter to Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs (MEA), seeking assistance.

Hyderabad student went to study at Lewis University in US

The Hyderabad student was a resident of Manikonda before deciding to study in the US. He went to the US in August 2023 to pursue his Master’s at Lewis University in the US.

According to the details in the letter to the MEA, he began behaving abnormally with family members over the phone, demanding money and exhibiting suicidal tendencies.

The family also discovered that he was staying in his car in front of his college and wasn’t eating anything. Recently, they learned that he had been admitted to Hartgrove Mental Hospital in Chicago due to depression.

Now, his family members are urging the MEA to request the Indian Consulate General in Chicago to personally visit him in the hospital and make the necessary arrangements for his safe return to Hyderabad.

Struggles of students in the US

This incident is not the first as many Hyderabad students who decided to study in the US face challenges.

In July, Syeda Lulu Minhaj, a former Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology, was discovered starving on the streets of Chicago. She had gone to the US two years ago to pursue a Master’s in Information Science from TRINE University in Detroit.

In October, a 24-year-old Hyderabad girl student, Pratiksha Kunwar, pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis, lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas.

Although there are plenty of opportunities for Hyderabad students studying in the US, they need to be mentally prepared to face challenges before traveling thousands of miles.