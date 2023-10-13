Hyderabad: Man with 2 minor daughters found dead, suicide suspected

Hyderabad: A man with his two daughters allegedly died by suicide in Telangana’s Secunderabad here on Friday, said police.

They were found dead in the morning at their house in Bhavani Nagar under the limits of Bowenpally Police Station.

According to police, Srikant Chari (42), Sravanti (8) and Shravya (7) were found lying dead in their bed. Police suspect that they consumed sleeping pills to end their lives. Police recovered some sleeping pills near the bodies.

Srikant Chari’s wife said she tried to wake them up this morning but there was no response. She immediately alerted her mother-in-law who stays upstairs.

Srikant Chari was a silver trader. Police suspect that he resorted to the extreme step with his children due to some domestic problem. They were questioning his wife.

Police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

More details were awaited