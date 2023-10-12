Hyderabad: Woman found dead at OYO room in Madhapur

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th October 2023 11:20 am IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a case of suspicious death, a woman was found dead in an OYO room in Madhapur on Wednesday, October 11.

According to the police, Sarvana Priya, 25, a resident of Madhapur worked at a private company. She went to meet Srihari Ramesh, a businessman from Chennai, at Golden Hive OYO, around 9 pm on Tuesday.

They reportedly consumed liquor in the room following which Srihari started vomiting around midnight and was admitted to a local hospital.

When he returned to the hotel on Wednesday, he was shocked to find out that Priya had died in the room.

Police also said that Priya had extended their stay and ordered food through a food delivery app around 11 am on Wednesday. However, she did not respond to calls from the receptionist later.

A case of suspicious death has been booked while the body was shifted to the OGH mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the cops suspect that she might have died of consuming a poisonous substance. Samples from the site were collected.

