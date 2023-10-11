Hyderabad: BRS worker booked for thrashing man after video goes viral

Hyderabad: A BRS worker has been booked for attacking a man with a sharp-edged block causing bleeding injuries. The man was reportedly a former personal assistant (PA) of the Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. However, the police have denied it.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where the bleeding victim was seen begging for mercy.

However, Bhaskar continued to thrash him repeatedly while others joined in to kick and beat him.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police booked a suo motu case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for ‘attempt to murder’ and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Yousufguda following which they took Bhaskar along with two others into custody.

Meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he is currently under treatment.