Watch: Revanth Reddy stopped at Gandhi Bhavan by Congress workers

Supporters of former minister and Nagarkurnool ticket contender Nagam Janardhan Reddy stopped Revanth demanding a ticket for their leader while alleging that tickets were being sold in Congress.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th October 2023 12:38 pm IST
Revanth Reddy stopped at Gandhi Bhavan by own party members

Hyderabad: An embarrassing situation surrounded the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Supporters of former minister and Nagarkurnool ticket contender Nagam Janardhan Reddy who also belongs to the same party tried to stop the TPCC president from entering the party office.

They demanded a ticket for their leader Janardhan Reddy and also claimed that the tickets of the party were being sold.

On Tuesday, the TPCC president was at the Gandhi Bhavan to attend a few meetings when supporters of Janardhana Reddy tried to stop him and raised slogans demanding a ticket for their leader.

Janardhan Reddy is seeking a ticket to contest elections from the Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency.

However, it appears that the party leadership has different plans and has reportedly not given him any assurances yet.

Angered over the delay, his supporters raised slogans against the party leadership in front of the TPCC chief at Gandhi Bhavan.

IAS officers working for BRS, alleges Revanth

Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that some IAS officers are working for the ruling BRS. Talking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

Revanth further criticised the deployment of retired officers and officers working for BRS in many positions.

“The role of officials is very important in elections but in the last few years, IAS and IPS officers have been working for the BRS more than even the BRS party leaders, said the TPCC chief.

“Telangana Congress will pursue legal recourse against reporters and media executives who disseminate false information regarding our screening committee meetings or any news that creates disturbances among Congress party workers,” Revanth added.

Tribals protest at Gandhi Bhavan

Members of the tribal community in their agitation in front of Gandhi Bhavan alleged that five general positions affected by Lambadis in different districts of Telangana must be given to them.

Tribal groups have urged that they be allocated five seats by Congress in Nalgonda, Nagarjunasagar, Miryalaguda, Kalvakurti, Jadcharla, Medak and Narsapur.

