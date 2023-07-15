Hyderabad: Man shoots at friend’s ex-husband at Shamirpet resort

Owing to past differences between the couple, an argument erupted, following which Manoj Kumar intervened and fired at Siddharth, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 15th July 2023 3:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man gets shot with airgun at Shamirpet resort
Man gets shot WITH airgun at Shamirpet (Representative image)

Hyderabad: A man, named Siddharth Das, sustained injuries after his ex-wife’s friend Manoj Kumar shot at him with an airgun on Saturday. The incident took place at a resort in Shamirpet area on the city outskirts.

BookMyMBBS

According to the police, the victim and his wife separated in 2019, and since then their children (a daughter and a son) have been staying with the wife.

On Saturday, Siddharth visited the resort to meet his children. However, an argument started between him and his ex-wife as the former visited them despite being asked to stay away.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Illegal firearm, bullets seized by cops in Cherlapally

“Owing to past differences between the couple, an argument erupted, following which Manoj Kumar intervened and fired at Siddharth with an airgun,” said the Police.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Police further said a proceeding on their relationship status is under trial in a court.

Police have seized the airgun and initiated a probe into the case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 15th July 2023 3:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button