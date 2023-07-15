Hyderabad: Man shoots at friend’s ex-husband at Shamirpet resort

Hyderabad: A man, named Siddharth Das, sustained injuries after his ex-wife’s friend Manoj Kumar shot at him with an airgun on Saturday. The incident took place at a resort in Shamirpet area on the city outskirts.

According to the police, the victim and his wife separated in 2019, and since then their children (a daughter and a son) have been staying with the wife.

On Saturday, Siddharth visited the resort to meet his children. However, an argument started between him and his ex-wife as the former visited them despite being asked to stay away.

“Owing to past differences between the couple, an argument erupted, following which Manoj Kumar intervened and fired at Siddharth with an airgun,” said the Police.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Police further said a proceeding on their relationship status is under trial in a court.

Police have seized the airgun and initiated a probe into the case.