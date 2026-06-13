Hyderabad man works on laptop while riding bike in Hitec City

Reacting to the video, one social media user commented, " Best Employee of the year" and the second user said, "worst rider of the year"

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
A woman riding a motorcycle at night on a city street with streetlights and traffic barriers.
Man works on laptop while riding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In what many on social media described as an extreme example of work culture, a man was spotted using a laptop while riding a motorcycle in Hyderabad’s Hitec City on Friday, June 12.

A video circulating on social media shows the rider operating a laptop that had been placed on the motorcycle’s fuel tank while travelling on a busy road.

The video quickly drew attention online, with several users expressing concern over the dangerous act and the risks it posed to both the rider and other road users.

Subhan Bakery

Reacting to the clip, one social media user commented, “Best Employee of the Year,” while another remarked, “Worst Rider of the Year.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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