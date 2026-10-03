Hyderabad: Mangalhat police arrest rowdy-sheeter with knife

On Friday, October 2, while police personnel were conducting surveillance on registered offenders, Md. Aleem was spotted moving about in a suspicious manner near Shankar Cafe.

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Hyderabad: Mangalhat police arrest rowdy-sheeter with knife
Md Aleem.

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat Police has apprehended a notorious, absconding rowdy-sheeter as part of ongoing preventive policing.

Thirty-nine-year-old Md. Aleem also had a prohibited knife in his possession.

On Friday, October 2, while police personnel were conducting surveillance on registered offenders, Md. Aleem was spotted moving about in a suspicious manner near Shankar Cafe.

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Upon a thorough search, officers recovered a knife concealed on his person. Consequently, a fresh case has been registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act. He was formally arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand.

The accused is a habitual offender with a history of grave offences across multiple police stations in Hyderabad, including murder, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, NDPS violations, and illegal possession of arms, said the police.

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