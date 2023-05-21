Hyderabad: MANUU is open for admissions; check details

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions for regular mode courses both through the entrance and merit-based for the academic year 2023-2024.

The last date for online submission of application forms for entrance-based courses is May 28, 2023, whereas for merit-based courses application forms can be submitted up to July 24. The only university offering courses at a higher level through Urdu medium was accredited “A+” grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The University has launched Urdu Culture Studies and Comparative Studies at PhD level, M.Sc. in (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology) and M.Voc in (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology).

It has also introduced a full-time PG Diploma in Teaching English, part-time Diploma Programmes in Pashto, French, Russian, and Islamic Studies, and part-time certificate programmes in Telugu, Kashmiri, and Turkish. The entrance-based courses include Ph.D. in Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, and Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Urdu Culture Studies and Comparative Studies along with MBA; MCA; M. Tech. (Computer Science); M.Ed., B.Ed., B.Tech. (Computer Science); B.Tech Computer Science (Lateral Entry), D.El.Ed.; Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering (Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, and Apparel Technologies) and Polytechnic-Diploma Lateral Entry.For details about merit-based PG, diploma & certificate courses e-prospectus can be referred.

At Lucknow & Srinagar Campus MA & PhD courses are available. B.Ed. is being offered at CTE Bhopal, Darbhanga, Srinagar, Asansol, Aurangabad, Sambhal, Nuh, and Bidar whereas M.Ed. and Ph.D in Education are available only at CTE Bhopal and Darbhanga. Admissions in B.Ed. at CTE Srinagar will be offered only if NCTE approval is obtained.

For more details or any clarifications interested candidates can email at admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries admission, the help desk can be contacted on these numbers: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, 8527164610 & 8178388177. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on website.