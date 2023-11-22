Hyderabad: MANUU launches three outreach and skill programmes

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Tuesday, November 21, announced the launch of three outreach and skills programmes at its Instructional Media Centre (IMC).

Aimed at fostering creativity, media literacy, and skills development, the first in series is a one-day photography master class by an American artist Nolan Trowe. It will be held at IMC Preview Theatre on November 28 at 10 am.

This free workshop is available to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis and is being organised in association with the US consulate in Hyderabad.

A three-day workshop on various aspects of audio-visual archiving in collaboration with the National Cultural Audio Visual Archives (NCAA), Ministry of Culture is being planned in February.

Furthermore, the IMC is also launching a series of short-term training programmes covering a range of media-related skills including basic multi-camera TV studio operations and production, basic videography, smartphone filmmaking etc.

Visit the MANUU website for more details.