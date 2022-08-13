Hyderabad: MANUU offers new courses for post-graduate programs

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) has introduced MA legal studies and three certificate courses in French, Russian, and Pashto from the academic year 2022-2023.

According to a release from the Directorate of Admissions on Saturday, the other courses offered under the post-graduate courses are Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism And Mass Communication.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police celebrate Rakhi with traffic rule violators

Part-time diploma programs are available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies, and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) apart from certificate courses in Urdu, the release said.

For more details login to manuu.edu.in.

For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.

Moreover, on the occasion of India’s 75th year of Independence, the Department of Women’s Education will organize a two-day poster exhibition on “Women Freedom Fighters ” from August 15 to 17 at the Centre for Cultural Studies.

The vice-chancellor will inaugurate the exhibition at 10 AM.