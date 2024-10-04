Hyderabad: Markaz-e-Ahle Sunnat demands arrest of Narsinghanand

The Markaz-e-Ahle Sunnat Wa Jammat, Hyderabad, demanded the police register a case and initiate the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand who had made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In a complaint submitted to the inspector of police, Balapur, the Markaz-e-Ahle Sunnat Wa Jammat, stated that the ‘hate monger’ had used the most abusive terms of the greatest of mankind whose peaceful nature has been acknowledged by one and all.

“The Supreme Court had laid down guidelines while giving bail to this hate monger (stated) that (if he delivers) any hate speech would immediately cancel the bail granted to him. Hence he has committed contempt of court and needs to be behind bars for the rest of his life,” they stated in the complaint.

They further said that “it has been noticed that every week one or the other priest commits this crime of spreading hate by insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam as they have been assigned by someone to do so. To control the law and order situation in the state, we request you to stop this menace immediately before the matter get worse.”