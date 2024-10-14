Hyderabad: ‘Mass hiring’ fraudster posing as Sr CTS HR arrested

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by the Cyberabad cyber crimes police from Hussein Plaza in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, for posing as a senior human resource manager of the MNC Cognizant (CTS), and scamming multiple job seekers by promising jobs and taking money from them as ‘advance payment’.

The arrested has been identified as Reshma alias Swapna, 30, who allegedly scammed jobseekers off over Rs 58.75 lakh over the years. According to a statement by the police, she is involved in multiple criminal cases including six total cases in Telangana, six cases in Karnataka, and 1 case in Andhra Pradesh.

Reshma and her accomplices Mohammaed Ali, Pydi Supreethi, Firdous and Fazil Patel, contacted job seekers over the phone and informed them about ‘mass hiring’ for various roles in MNCs such as Cognizant, and IBM. After taking resumes from jobseekers, she would ask for money as an advance payment.

Also Read Directors of Hyderabad firm arrested for Rs 229 cr fraud

The jobseekers, seeing the email IDs provided by the scammers, which look similar to legitimate email IDs, fall into their traps and send them money, in desperate attempts to find a job and overcome unemployment.

The scammers would provide multiple bank accounts to the victims to make payments, after which they would cut off communication and dissapear.

Cyberabad police has urged jobseekers and other citizens to not fall into such traps by staying aware and reminded that no legitimate job providers would ask for money for employment, as it is a crime.

If any such incidents occur to citizens, the cybercrime police has appealed to report them at the cyber crime hotline 1930 or the cyber crimes portal.