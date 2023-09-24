Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided in Malakpet, 4 arrested

The Task Force officials alleged that the management had violated the rules and indulged in illegal activities in the massage parlour.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th September 2023 10:49 am IST

Hyderabad: The South East Zone Task Force team of the Hyderabad police raided a massage parlour at Malakpet and apprehended three organizers and a customer.

Six women who work there were rescued.

Acting on a tip-off that illegal activities were going on at the massage parlour located near the Malakpet metro station, the team raided the centre on Saturday evening.

A customer was found in a room along with a woman and he was apprehended.

