Hyderabad: MA&UD CS warns officials of action if water supply affected

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) chief secretary M Dana Kishore warned officials of action if the water supply is affected “deliberately.”

During a review meeting held on Sunday, April 14, he asked officials to make sure there were no interruptions in the drinking water supply in the city. HMWSSB MD Sudarshan Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Kishore also asked officials about tanker bookings and delivery, the functioning of linemen and other important issues regarding water supply. He asked officials to monitor linemen on ground level.

“The linemen must update details of water supply and quality mandatorily on the HMWSSB app,” he said.

He also asked officials to suspend crew responsible for fluctuations in water supply and quality.

The MA&UD CS further informed that an additional 20 million litres of water is being extracted from the twin reservoirs for usage in the city. He also asked officials to take up repair works of filter beds in Mir Alam and Asifnagar to ensure that they function at 100 per cent capacity to ensure future water needs.

Along with repairs, he also asked officials to scout for land to build additional water purification centres.

On water tankers

Kishore said that tanker bookings have come down due to a drop in temperature. “Before the temperature drop, water was supplied in 6000 trips, but now, it has come down to 5000 trips,” he informed.

He also informed officials that the water board will provide an option to increase the size of the connection to prevent tanker booking.

“Keeping demand in mind, 100 tankers with 5 KL capacity will soon be inducted along with 70 mini tankers of 2.5 KL capacity to supply water in narrow colonies, basthees and in areas affected by polluted water,” he said.

He directed officials to ensure a reduction in the gap between the raise in a request for a tanker and delivery to 12 hours, taking into account the induction of new tankers.

Kishore asked officials to set up additional filling stations and points to meet the need in high-demand areas.