Hyderabad may get more government engineering colleges soon

Hyderabad is set to experience significant growth in technical education opportunities with the upgrade of government polytechnics to engineering colleges within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.
This initiative, proposed by the Technical Education Department, seeks to provide greater access to quality engineering education through public institutions across the city.
Six government polytechnics to transform into engineering colleges in Hyderabad
From the next academic year, six government polytechnics in Hyderabad are proposed to be upgraded to engineering colleges. These institutions include:
- Government Institute of Electronics, East Marredpally
- Government Polytechnic for Women, East Marredpally
- JN Government Polytechnic College, Ramanthapur
- Quli Qutb Shah Government Polytechnic College, Old City
- Durgabai Deshmukh Government Women’s Technical Training Institute, Ameerpet
- Government Polytechnic for Women (Minorities), Badangpet
Telangana’s 57 government polytechnics
Telangana currently has 57 government polytechnics, with 12 situated in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.
Earlier this year, the Government Polytechnic at Kosgi was upgraded to an engineering college, marking a milestone as the first such institution in the state. This college offers programs in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), and CSE (Data Science), each with 60 seats. Admissions to these programs were based on TG EAPCET merit.
Until now, engineering education in Telangana was largely offered through university campuses and constituent colleges under institutions like JNTU-Hyderabad, Osmania University, and Kakatiya University. The proposed government engineering colleges, however, will be directly managed by the Technical Education Department.
Benefits of upgradation
Transforming polytechnics into engineering colleges will:
- Expand the availability of engineering seats in Hyderabad, creating more opportunities for aspiring students.
- Make quality technical education more affordable and accessible to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
- Boost the employability of graduates by introducing industry-relevant programs such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science.