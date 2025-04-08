Hyderabad may receive rains on Tuesday evening; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert amid forecasts of rains in the city.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Scattered rainfall in Hyderabad

According to predictions by weather enthusiast T. Balaji who is known for his precise forecasts, scattered storms are expected in the city during the evening.

Though IMD has issued a yellow alert, the city will not receive heavy rains as witnessed last week.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Musheerabad.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains in Telangana

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc. for various districts of Telangana.

It has also issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow.

Also Read Illegal structures demolished in Hyderabad’s Kokapet amid tight security

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the state, which was 41.2 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Nirmal.

In view of IMD Hyderabad’s forecasts of rains in Hyderabad and other districts, the temperatures are likely to decline.