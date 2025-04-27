Hyderabad may see dip in temperature as IMD forecasts rains on Sunday

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad may experience relief from summer heat as India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rains in the city on Sunday.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperatures may decline to the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures remain above 40 degrees Celsius

Yesterday, the maximum temperatures in the city remained above 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in Charminar.

In the entire state, the highest maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karimnagar district.

In view of the expected rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana as mentioned in IMD forecasts, the temperatures are likely to decline.

IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad due to expected rains

As per the weather department, Hyderabad is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Apart from the IMD, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that storms are expected from the afternoon onwards.

In view of the forecast of rains by IMD Hyderabad and weather enthusiasts, residents of the city and other districts of Telangana need to plan their travel accordingly.