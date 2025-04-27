Intermediate syllabus revision rejected by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) will continue with the existing intermediate syllabus for the upcoming academic year as the State government has rejected the proposed revisions.

The board had planned significant changes including syllabus reductions and internal assessments but the government deemed the timing unsuitable given the approaching academic session.

Proposed changes in Telangana intermediate syllabus

After 13 years without updates, the TG BIE formed expert committees to revise the syllabus in line with NCERT standards.

Key recommendations included a 30 percent reduction in chemistry content to ease student workload and 15-20 percent cuts in physics and mathematics.

The goal of the Telangana intermediate syllabus change was to modernize the curriculum and align it with national educational benchmarks.

The board also suggested introducing internal assessments for commerce and arts students. Under the plan, students would undergo four internal tests each of five marks. The remaining 80 marks would come from theory exams. It aimed to encourage continuous evaluation and reduce reliance on year-end examinations.

Government’s decision

With the academic year starting on June 2, the Telangana government expressed concerns that last-minute intermediate syllabus changes could create confusion.

Limited time for textbook printing and content preparation further influenced the decision. Authorities have advised the TG BIE to conduct a thorough review before proposing modifications for the next academic session.

For now, students and educators will follow the current syllabus.